High Point hires new business administrator and board secretary

Wantage. The High Point Regional High School Board of Education on March 21 hired a new business administrator and board secretary.

The board unanimously approved James Minkewicz as business administrator, from June 10 to the end of the 2021-22 school year, at a prorated salary of $140,000.

School board member Jill Ireland abstained because she is a friend of the Minkewicz family.

Minkewicz will replace business administrator and board secretary Tina Palacek, whose resignation was unanimously accepted by the school board. Her resignation is effective May 12.

To fill the gap, the school board approved William Szabo as interim business administrator, to serve from March 15 until about June 10 at the rate of $110 per hour. His work week is capped at 24 hours.

The school board also approved Minkewicz to serve as an assistant business administrator, to serve from March 22 to June 1 at a pay rate of $80 per hour. That week is capped at 12 per week.

Ireland abstained from that vote as well.