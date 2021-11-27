High Point reaches tentative agreement with teachers union

Wantage. The High Point Regional High School Board of Education on Nov. 15 unanimously approved a tentative agreement with teachers regarding their schedule for the 2021-22 school year.

School board president Wayne Dunn said this agreement is only a portion of contract negotiations with the High Point Education Association (HPEA), and not the contract in its entirety.

The terms were not available, but both sides appeared to be content with this step in the negotiations. HPEA president Carla Mancuso thanked the school board for resolving this portion.

Mancuso said the HPEA is waiting for the next step, which would be a Memorandum of Understanding from the school board.

“I would also like to say that we are very happy to conclude the negotiations process, and we are trying very hard to get that document to you so your people can take a look at it,” school board member Deborah Anderson said. “We’re very thrilled to have completed the process.”