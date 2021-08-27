Historical society to host beauty of butterflies

Sparta Historical Society will host the “The Beauty of Butterflies” program on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Sparta Historical Society’s certified butterfly gardens on the Van Kirk Homestead Museum’s grounds.

New Jersey Audubon naturalist, Stephanie Punnett, will discuss butterflies – their amazing life cycle, diversity and cool facts you never knew.

Stroll leisurely and explore the Homestead Museum’s butterfly garden with Ms Punnett to see if we may locate caterpillars and butterflies.

This event is totally weather dependent - the rain date is Saturday, September 18th at 10:30 a.m. Members are free, non-members children $5 but their accompanied adults are free. All attendees must please pre - register for this event on www.vankirkmuseum.org.