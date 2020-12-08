Holiday Wish Tree returns to Sparta Public Library

For more than 25 years, the Holiday Wish Tree in the Sparta Public Library has been making the holidays happier for children in Sussex County.

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta presents the tree to the community as a vehicle through which gifts are brought to children in need. This year the tree will be displayed through Dec. 18.

The community has been particularly helpful in donating gifts to teenagers who are spending their holidays in a group home without their families. For some of these teens, it is the only gift they will receive.

The process for donating will look a little different this year because of Covid, but the new procedures are designed to make it both safe and easy. The Junior Woman’s Club is now offering two ways to donate, in-person and virtually.

For in-person donations, visit the library at 22 Woodport Road and look for the Holiday Wish Tree. A list will be displayed next to the tree detailing the age and gender of each child in need of a gift. Then return a new, unwrapped gift with a tag noting the age and gender of the child. All library visitors are required to wear masks and follow social distancing recommendations.

If you prefer to donate virtually this year, visit jwcsparta.org to access a link for an Amazon Wish List. The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta will deliver all the gifts to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, which will then distribute the gifts to families based on their needs throughout the entire year.

The community has been particularly helpful in donating gifts to teenagers who are spending their holidays in a group home without their families. For some of these teens, it is the only gift they will receive.

There are more than 100 children in Sussex County whose Christmas will be made brighter through the generosity of the community. With the additional challenges faced by many this year, these children are in greater need of support.

For more information about this program or the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta, email jwcsparta@gmail.com or visit jwcsparta.org.