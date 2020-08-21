Hundley awarded national designation

Rebecca Hundley with Green Team Realty has been awarded the National Association of Realtors Green Designation, the only green real estate professional designation recognized by NAR.

Her journey into energy-efficient living started around 20 years ago when she purchased her first home.

“I think just like everyone else, my initial motivation was to reduce my utility bills,” Hundley said. “But over the years, it has morphed into a passion for me. Once you start making energy-efficient modifications to your home, it’s natural to see how these benefits affect both your wallet and your carbon footprint.”

Hundley achieved this prestigious designation after completing topic-specific course work created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of industry experts from across the country, and designed specifically for REALTORS. What drew her to the NAR program was that it is distinctly different from other, similar training programs. While most focus on new home construction, this course concentrates on improving resource-efficiency in existing homes. It provides a knowledge base of green issues through objective, unbiased information that Rebecca looks forward to sharing with her clients.

For more information about Rebecca Hundley, please visit GreenTeamRealty.com or call her at 973-801-8765.