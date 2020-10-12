Jefferson Arts Gingerbread House contest to be held virtually this year

The Jefferson Arts Committee will be holding its annual Gingerbread House Contest virtually this year.

The 15th annual Christmas in the Village celebration in the Village of Milton area of Jefferson Township has been canceled, but the contest will go on, with entry forms, rules, and details to be released soon on the Jefferson Arts Committee website and Facebook page.

The 2020 theme is “Home for Christmas” and has five age divisions: 4-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13-16, and 17-adult. Medals will be awarded for first, second, and third places in each category as will Honorable Mention ribbons. Those wishing to submit a contest entry will submit photo entries of their creations along with an entry form and a nominal fee to cover the cost of prize medals. Entries will be limited, and judging will be based on the use of different edible materials, creativity, originality, and following the theme.

Due to social distancing guidelines, none of the usual venues hosting activities will be able to participate this year, so the physical gingerbread houses cannot be displayed. Entries will be announced and photos posted on the Jefferson Arts Committee’s website, Facebook page, and other social media. In addition, The Jefferson Chronicle will publish the winning entries in its online news vehicle, and the Jefferson Township Public Library will display the photos of the winning entries.