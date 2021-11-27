Kenneth Nuss is again appointed to the Sussex-Wantage school board

Sussex. Kenneth Nuss has been appointed to the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education for the second time in three months.

The school board voted unanimously to appoint Nuss to fill the Wantage Township seat vacated on Oct. 13 by former vice president Colene Ranzan. Nuss will fill out the remainder of Ranzan’s term, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

Nuss was previously appointed to replace Megan Steele as Wantage Township representative but he never served in that seat after Ranzan became available.

“After the first time I came here, the 14-month position became available,” Nuss said. “So, I’d rather take that than the three-month position.”

Steele’s seat was up for election this year and will be filled by Alissa Cecchini. School board vice president Dorothy Witte was re-elected, and Danielle Zill-Barry, who replaced Jennifer Craig earlier in the year, was elected to a full term.