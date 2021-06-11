Kevin Marks is appointed to Sussex Borough Council

Sussex. The Sussex Borough Council is whole again after the borough’s Republican Committee appointed Kevin Marks to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of former council president Walter Cleary III.

Marks was sworn in at the June 1 council meeting.

“I’m honored to be aboard,” Marks said.

Marks was one of three people nominated to fill the vacancy. Rudolph Smith and Thomas Prout were also nominated. A motion was made to appoint Marks, but the motion did not receive a second since none of the council members knew all the candidates.

The council had to appoint a replacement within 30 days of Cleary’s May 1 resignation, without another council meeting scheduled in that time frame it left the matter to the committee.

Cleary’s term was set to end on Dec. 31, 2022.