Kyle Muir of Stanhope receives athletic achievement award

Kyle Muir is a resident of Stanhope and a 2017 graduate of Lenape Valley Regional High School. Kyle is currently entering his senior year at Georgian Court University (GCU), where he is pursuing a degree in Accounting.

Muir maintains a G.P.A. of 3.8 and has been named to the GCU Dean’s list all six semesters. He also competes on the men’s track team where he throws the javelin. GCU competes at the Division II level in the East Coast Conference for indoor and the Central Atlantic Athletic Association for outdoor.

During his freshmen year, Muir won the javelin competition in the CACC year-end tournament, which helped lead GCU to a 2nd place finish in the tournament.

He has been named three times to the ECC All-Academic Team. He has also been named to the 2019 and 2020 CACC Track & Field All-Academic Team in both years of eligibility. In 2019, the Division 2 Athletic Directors (D2 ADA) recognized Kyle for his Academic Achievement. To receive the D2 ADA Academic Award a student-athlete must: (1) have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher; (2) have attended a minimum of two years (Four Semesters) of college level work; and (3) have been an active member of an inter-collegiate team during his/her academic year.

Muir is due to graduate from GCU in May, 2021 and plans on obtaining a Master’s Degree in Business Administration following his graduation.