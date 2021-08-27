Lake Mohawk Golf Club succeeds at state fair

Lake Mohawk Golf Club recently took home the “Bronze, Silver and Gold” at the 2021 New Jersey State Fair and Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

LMGC staff gardeners Holly Gouger and Jill Cadorin’s entries into the State Fair’s Flower and Garden Show competition “America the Beautiful” merited several ribbons. While Holly and Jill’s planters have represented LMGC at the State Fair since 2017 in the professional and artistic divisions, this year’s recognition was a LMGC record: one First Place, three Second place and one Third place. Their award-winning work is currently on display in the window alcoves along the patio at the Golf Club.

The 13th hole was the sweet spot for Chris Ely when she chipped in to defeat her daughter, Trish Gondelman.