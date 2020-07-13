x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Lake Mohawk Golf Club to host state golf association tourney

Lake Mohawk Golf Club /
13 Jul 2020 | 04:30
    Lake Mohawk Golf Club to host state golf association tourney

Sparta. The Lake Mohawk Golf Club will host the New Jersey State Golf Association and the New Jersey State PGA tournament on Friday, Aug. 7, at 12:30 p.m. There will be a flexible format, play as a team in the shamble (Best Drive- play your own ball from there) and compete for team awards. Fees will be $125 per single golfer and $500 for a Foursome. There will be a barbecue buffet dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Mail a check payable to SLBA to 18 Cardinal Drive, Sparta NJ 07871 or via Venmo to @MichaelRennie. For more information, call Rennie at 973-951-3634.