Learn about the candidates for county commissioner at Oct. 5 forum

Sparta. Learn more about the candidates for Sussex County commissioner at a candidates’ forum to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Lake Mohawk Country Club, 21 The Boardwalk, Sparta. The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Sussex Highlands. The moderator is Louise Murray of the League of Women Voters of the Morristown area. Free parking will be available. Social distancing and masks are recommended. Running for two open commissioner seats are the incumbents, Dawn Fantasia and Chris Carney, both Republicans; and their challengers, Scott Paul (D), and Mike Vrabel, both Democrats. For more information visit lwvshnj.wordpress.com or contact @lwvsh through Facebook.