Leisure club looking for growth

Leisure Club President Rosa Saunders is on a mission this year, as she is dedicated to increase her club’s membership to 100 and possibly more.

Familiar with the saying, “The more, the merrier.”

That’s what Saunders and the club’s officers want to convey to seniors 60+. The club meets monthly on the third Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Vernon Senior Center to make friends, socialize and learn and keep informed with various speakers. The club also has a trip coordinator planning trips to casinos, shows and over-nighters.

February’s speaker was Detective Chris Grogan of the Sussex County Prosecutors Office, calling the seniors attention to scam alerts concerning the Social Security Administration. According to Grogan, there has been a recent spike in scammers pretending to be government officials.

“These scammers are looking for personal information and money,” said Grogan. “Social Security officials will never call you on the phone.”

These scam calls can be reported to ois.ssa.gov or contact the Sussex County Prosecutors Office 973-383-1570, Ext. 4526. There is also a National “Do Not Call” registry 1-888-382-1222.

This is a census year, with the census being conducted in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. Grogan warned seniors to beware of census scams.

The census is mandatory. The collected data determines funds for schools, hospitals, taxes and the number of House Representatives.

The detective timelined the progression of the census for seniors to deter the possibility of being scammed.

The census began its count in the remote areas of Alaska in January

In April, every home will begin receiving census forms in the mail. Respondents can reply by mail, phone or online.

"It side-steps the scam. No one needs to visit your home because you already responded through the mail,” Grogan said.

Also in April, counts of college students and seniors in health care centers are counted.

In may, Census representatives will begin visiting homes that have not yet responded.

In December, the finalized count will be delivered to the president and Congress.

In March 2021, the count results are used for redistricting and other matters.

“With a little knowledge, informed seniors and everyone can make correct decisions and avoid scams,” concluded Detective Grogan.