Library plans cookbook book club

Delectable Delights, A Cookbook Book Club, is held at the Dennis Branch Library, 101 Main Street in Newton, on the first Monday evening of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Unlike traditional book clubs that require a novel be consumed and reflected upon, participants in Delectable Delights are consuming delicious (in theory) dishes instead. New participants are welcome to stop by the Dennis Branch during all open hours to flip through the cookbook-of-the-month, choose a recipe and register to attend. For more information you may also call the Dennis Branch at 973 383-4810.