Library plans leap year reading program

Newton. The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is celebrating Leap Year with the Leap Into Reading & Win! reading raffle. Children in fourth grade through adults earn one raffle ticket for each book read or listened to throughout February. A variety of prizes, from $50 Amazon gift cards for adults, to a fun day at Skylands Ice World for students, will be awarded at each SCLS library. Children as young as 6 months through third grade will be given reading logs for February, and can earn stickers or a small prize for every five books they read or have read to them. Raffle tickets and reading logs will be available starting February 1. All tickets must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 to be included in the prize drawings the following Monday. Reading logs will be accepted through March 7.