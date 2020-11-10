Lineman training program coming to Wallkill Valley

A lineman training program for Sussex County Community College (SCCC) students will be held at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

At the Hardyston Planning Board’s Oct. 22 meeting, acting chair Carl Miller said the outdoor portion of the program will be taught at the high school, which is partnering with the college on this project. The college does not have the land needed to install the equipment for its physical training facility. The program will in the future be offered to Wallkill Valley High School students as well.

The program will teach SCCC students skills that will enable them to work for electrical engineers, utility companies, local and state agencies, and telecommunication companies.

Climbing poles, a storage shed, a vertical roof carport, and an on-site classroom will be built on the high school school property, Miller said.

The applicant must provide the building department and township engineer with construction specifications, including the dimensions of the climbing poles and how deeply into the earth they will be installed.

Miller said any disputes between the building department and the applicant or township engineer regarding construction will be brought to the planning board for a final decision.

Wallkill Valley Regional High School is located at 10 Grumm Road in Hardyston.