Little Sprouts offers free preschool to Newton students

Students ages 3 and 4 who live in the Newton school district are invited to attend preschool at no cost at the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center.

In addition to daycare and preschool, Little Sprouts offers care for children before and after school, as well as during the summer. Enrollment in the daycare and preschool programs is currently underway. Students must have turned three years old by Oct. 1, 2020.

All types of subsidized daycare are accepted, including New Jersey Cares for Kids and Work First New Jersey.

The center offers space for 83 youngsters, ages 6 weeks to 6 years. There are separate classrooms for each age group, from infancy through preschool.

The center says it observes stringent health and safety protocols for students and staff.

The learning center is located on the campus of Project Self-Sufficiency, across from Sussex County Community College, at 127 Mill St. in Newton. Interested parents are invited to schedule a tour by calling 973-940-3540 or completing a form on littlesproutsearlylearningcenter.org.