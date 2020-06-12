Little Sprouts offers free preschool to Newton students

Students ages 3 and 4 who reside in the Newton school district are invited to attend preschool at no cost at the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center.

In addition to daycare and preschool, the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center offers care for children before and after school, as well as during the summer. Enrollment in the center’s day care and preschool programs is currently underway. Interested parents are invited to schedule a tour of the facility by calling Little Sprouts or by completing a form on the website, www.littlesproutsearlylearningcenter.org.

The Little Sprouts Early Learning Center is conveniently located on the campus of Project Self-Sufficiency, across from Sussex County Community College, at 127 Mill Street in Newton.

Little Sprouts Early Learning Center offers space for 83 youngsters, ages 6 weeks to 6 years. Free preschool is available for Newton residents ages 3 -4; students must have turned 3 years old by Oct. 1, 2020.