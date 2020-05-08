Live Love Dance thanks Vernon police officers

Vernon. Eight-year-old Jacob Lopez, in collaboration with Live Love Dance Entertainment, brought lunch to Vernon police officers and staff as a thank you during these hard times, with a short thank you concert singing Dean Martin’s "Ain’t that a Kick in the Head” on Thursday, May 7. It was Jacob's idea to thank the officers for their service during these hard times. Lunch included including wraps from Smokey’s in Vernon, and special custom cupcakes by Blissful Bites Gourmet Cupcakes. Watch it on video: bit.ly/2SMHiOI.