Local student-athletes sign letters of intent

Nearly 40 talented high school athletes from northern and central New Jersey saw their college dreams get one step closer on March 5, as they signed their achievement letters during Zoned Sports Academy’s annual Signing Day celebration. Among them are local students Brianna Jones of Glenwood, a Pope John XXIII Regional High School student headed to Susquehanna University; and Aubrey Carroll of Newton High School, who signed with Pace University. In front of proud family members, these promising seniors walked the “turf carpet,” signed their letters, received a personalized jersey, and posed for pictures. Come fall, they will represent their chosen colleges on the baseball or softball diamond. For their dedicated parents, Signing Day is the culmination of countless hours transporting their kids to and from ball fields, cheering them on often on cold, drizzly days, and supporting their athletic endeavors emotionally and financially. Many of these students received athletic scholarships, and some aspire to play professional baseball. Zoned created Signing Day to give every student-athlete a chance to publicly celebrate their significant accomplishment in front of the ones they love. During this year’s event, Steve Nikorak, a professional baseball player in the Chicago White Sox system, spoke to the student-athletes. This year’s class attend Bridgewater-Raritan High School, Hillsborough High School, Seton Hall Prep, The Hun School, The Pingry School, Union High School, Newton High School, Montgomery High School, Governor Livingston High School, Middlesex High School, Easton High School and many others. Students are set to attend Kentucky, Tulane, Rutgers University, Montclair State University, Rowan University, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Iona and more. “Our greatest satisfaction at Zoned Sports Academy is seeing these student-athletes grow as individuals, succeed in gaining admission to the college of their choice, and set out on the next chapter of their journey,” said Zoned Sports Academy owner Duke Baxter, a former professional baseball player.

BRIANNA JONES

According to Frank Canning Head Softball Coach Pope John XIII High School: “Brianna is a pitcher and infielder for our Pope John XXIII varsity softball team. She is an outstanding defensive player and is a dangerous offensive player with above-average speed and power. As a pitcher, she has been clocked at 62 MPH on her fastball and spent the off-season working on her change of speed and movement on her pitches. Brianna is also a tireless worker, who enjoys the game and is respected by her teammates. She is the first on the field to practice and the last one to leave. She is very coachable, accepting criticism and working to improve in those areas. She was also a key contributor for us last year in crucial situations. No moment is too big for her as she enjoys the pressure of the big situation. Brianna is also tremendous off the field as well. According to her teachers, she is a bright, hard-working student in the classroom. Overall, she is one of the most talented young ladies and players I have had the pleasure to coach in my 25 years at Pope John.”

AUBREY CARROLL

Aubrey, the daughter of Shauna and Kevin Carroll, is a member of the Class of 2022 at Newton High School, where she plays both softball and basketball. Her athletic achievements include First Team All League NJAC, and two-year Varsity starting Centerfielder. She won the Kindness Award, and is a member of the Student Council. Other honors include the Roxbury Rebels Winter Softball Clinic Coach. She is also a member of the North Jersey Avalanche Club. Her coach is Rich Iorio. Her GPA is 3.4. She plans to major in psychology or business. (Source: National Scouting Report: evo.nsr-inc.com)

STUDENT-ATHLETES

Recognized this year were:

Carson Applegate, The Hun School, University of Kentucky

Emma Aridi, Watchung Hills High School, New York University

Dan Bass, Governor Livingston High School, Ursinus College

Luke Bickunas, South Plainfield High School, Rowan University

Ryan Bowman, Easton High School, Rosemont College

Kalea Calugay, Westfield High School, Drexel University

Aubrey Carroll, Newton High School, Pace University

Kevin Dillon, Notre Dame High School, Goldey-Beacom College

Ryan DiMaggio, The Hun School, Boston College

Elvin Espinal, Union High School, Roger Williams University

Victoria Fantozzi, Hillsborough High School, FDU - Florham Park

Angelina Fucci, Parsippany High School, Husson University

Kyle Hart, Oratory Prep High School, Ursinus College

Jacob Hirner, Easton High School, Muhlenberg College

Kayla Holguin, Bridgewater - Raritan High School, Susquehanna University

Erin Howard, Montgomery High School, Seton Hall University

Brianna Jones, Pope John XXIII Regional High School, Susquehanna University

Jackson Kraemer, The Hun School, Wake Forest University

Alivia Macaluso, Westfield High School, Seton Hall University

Christian Mote, Gill St. Bernard’s School, Iona College

Logan Mote, Gill St. Bernard’s School, Iona College

Robert Murphy, Governor Livingston High School, Gettysburg College

Ty Nicolay, Middlesex High School, Misericordia University

Brody Pasieka, The Hun School, Washington & Lee University

Justin Ramirez, Easton High School, East Stroudsburg University

Ethan Reccek, Easton High School, East Stroudsburg University

Simeon Reed, Easton High School, Clark Summit University

Ben Romano, The Hun School, Tulane University

Liam Royster, The Pingry School, Norfolk State University

Charlie Russell, Hackettstown High School, Rowan University

Thomas Santana, The Pingry School, Columbia University

Kaysen Shikar, Watchung Hills High School, Trinity College

Ethan Sodl, Stroudsburg High School, Dickinson College

Ryan Sprock, Seton Hall Prep, Elon University

AJ Thomas, Easton High School, Marist College

Patrick Tullo, Governor Livingston High School, Morris County College

Michael Wansaw, Union Catholic High School, The College of New Jersey

Reese Wilson, Montgomery High School, Marist College

Amy Wood, Hackettstown High School, DeSales University