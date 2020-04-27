Local students awarded scholarships

Hamburg/Sparta. Two local high school students have received scholarships to attend Berkeley College: Makayla Delaney of Hamburg, who attends Wallkill Valley Regional High School; and Nicholas Hornak of Sparta, who attends Sparta High School. Each year, Berkeley awards scholarships to high school seniors who demonstrate a high level of achievement. The scholarships are renewable, based on the recipient’s cumulative grade-point average at the end of each academic year and continued enrollment as a full-time student. “We congratulate you on earning a scholarship to Berkeley College to continue your education and build upon your impressive record of achievement,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College.