Look out for these local events coming up this weekend

Go to the theatre to see “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Don’t miss out on North Star Theater Company’s last show this weekend at Sussex County Community College’s Performing Art Center. Masks are required. Show times are Friday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 6, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://northstar.booktix.com. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors (65+).

Address: Sussex County Community College’s Performing Art Center, located at 1 College Hill in Newton, N.J.

Go on a single’s hike to Surprise Lake

Saturday, 9 a.m.

Single? Love the outdoors? Then join Passaic County Parks & Recreation for this pre-Valentine’s Day hike! This is a moderate to mildly strenuous, 5.5 mile hike, which will have numerous elevation changes throughout. Participants should bring sufficient layered clothing and wear waterproof footwear. Hiking poles are also recommended, along with sufficient water and snacks. The hike starts at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 12:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person.

Address: 22 Warwick Turnpike, West Milford N.J.

Take on the Viking Snowshoe Invasion 5k...or just watch

Saturday, 9 a.m.

Choose your challenge – a 5K tromp across the ridge of the mountain, or for a little less of an excursion, take the “final mile” option. Spectators can gather by outdoor fireplaces and cheer on their viking as they make their way down the mountain. Registration is $30. BYOS (bring your own shoes). Registration and check in is at 7:30 a.m. in the Biergarten at Mountain Creek’s Red Tail Lodge. The lift will start taking people up the mountain at 8 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m.

Address: Mountain Creek, 200 NJ-94, Vernon Township, N.J.

Thrift at Treasures of Hope Thrift Store

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Treasures of Hope Thrift Shop is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and holds many wonders for your home from books, to jewelry to clothing.

Address: First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Avenue Newton, N.J.

Make some hearts at Sussex-Wantage Library

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Visit the children’s craft table at the Sussex-Wantage Library for fun Valentine activities designed for children ages 5 and up.

Address: Sussex-Wantage Branch, 69 Route 639 Wantage, N.J.

