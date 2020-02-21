Lusscroft Farm to host Maple Sugaring open house

The Lusscroft Farm Sugar Shack will host an open house on March 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and learn how maple syrup is made. Watch ongoing live demonstrations of how to tap the maple trees, collect the sap, and make the delicious syrup.

Fresh maple syrup will be available for purchase. Free admission.

Funds raised support the maple sugaring project at historic Lusscroft Farm, 50 Neilson Road, Wantage, N.J. Presented by The Heritage and Agriculture Association, Inc., in cooperation with the NJ Tree Farm Program, the NJ Society of American Foresters, and the New Jersey DEP/Division of Parks and Forestry.