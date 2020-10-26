Madison Woollen wins Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award

Madison Woollen, a student at Kittatinny High School, won the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award.

This award and contest was established in 1934 to recognize good citizenship qualities, including dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Madison’s teachers and peers say she exemplifies these characteristics.

“Maddie is devoted to working for the student body and Kittatinny, serving in our Student Council for the last three years,” said Mrs. Im, one of her teachers. “As a person, she is respectful, kind, and helpful, not just to staff but also to her peers. Even at such a young age, she takes her civic duty seriously and is interested in our country’s history and government. I think her resume shows her involvement in various activities during her free time to create a better space, whether it is in school or in her community.”

Madison now qualifies to enter a scholarship contest that only the award recipients may enter. She will need to provide information about herself, like her resume and transcripts, as well as answer a question that arrived in a sealed envelope. Only local DAR Chinkchewunska Chapter members know what question she has to answer.

The Cougar family is sending all their best wishes your way Madison while you are on this scholarship quest. Please keep us posted. Our fingers and toes are crossed for you!