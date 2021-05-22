Make this a summer to remember on the lake

This lovely two-bedroom, one-bath ranch in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon is located in an all-season community where you can work, live, and play. Come and enjoy life on the lake.

Special features include cathedral ceilings, a circular driveway, and beautiful stone patio. The property stretches out on over a half-acre, where you can take in the mountain views and the other natural beauties of your surroundings.

This well-appointed home is on a corner lot, making the most of its location.

An easy walk to the lake and clubhouse allows you to enjoy this beautiful community without even starting your car. You are just two miles to the town center making this a great location for your family.

Your Highland Lakes Country Club membership offers access to five lakes, seven beaches, a clubhouse, sports complex, and much more. Situated near golf courses, spas, horseback riding, ski resorts, grocery stores and shopping, this location will never leave you wanting for things to do. You are just a few minutes from Warwick, N.Y.

Summer is right around the corner. Make it one to remember on the lake. For an appointment to see this one in person, call Kimberly Lasalandra at 973-814-7344.