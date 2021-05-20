Marc Pavese wins Superintendent’s Roundtable Award

Marc Pavese, a student at Byram Intermediate School, won the Superintendent’s Roundtable Award, given to an eighth-grade student based on their academic performance, participation in extra-curricular activities, and citizenship.

Marc is enjoying his middle school experience as he maintains a great balance between school and extracurricular activities. He has made High Honor Roll since he began middle school. He is a member of the Peer Learning Group and has participated in the Seek program.

Marc was also a member of the fifth and sixth grade band. He plays baseball for the Sussex County Blue Sox as well as for Byram’s Hobb Engler Little League. Furthermore, he has been wrestling for Lenape Valley Patriots since he was in the second grade.

He attends church and CCD at Saint Therese in Succasunna. He and his family participate in holiday gift giving and food drives that help to support local families in need during Covid. Marc participated in Project Kind, which makes sandwiches for the homeless.

He skis, fishes and hunts throughout the year with his dad, uncle, and grandpa. In fact, he got his first deer this year.

Marc said he is beyond grateful to receive this award and represent the Class of 2021. He hopes to inspire other students to always be kind, work hard, and be the best person they can be.

He hopes others will strive for excellence, find their passion, and be kinder than necessary.