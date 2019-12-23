Master Gardener series open for enrollment

Master Gardener Education Seriesprogram is available both to home gardeners and to those interested in becoming Certified Rutgers Master Gardener Volunteers. Participants may choose to take the Education Series, but not go on to become certified Rutgers Master Gardener Volunteers. Those interested in becoming Master Gardener Interns will take the Education Series and then be given additional volunteer service requirements to complete their internship training. Classroom instruction will run Feb. 13 until April 29, Thursdays from 10 a.m. until noon at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, located at 130 Morris Turnpike, Newton, NJ 07860. Contact Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Sussex County by phone at 973-948-3040 or email: rcesc@njaes.rutgers.edu .