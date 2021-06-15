Meet the new Miss Byram and Little Miss Byram

The Miss Byram and Little Miss Byram contests were held on a beautiful Saturday morning at scenic C.O. Johnson Park.

Katarina Drace was selected to be Miss Byram, and Charlie Reid is Little Miss Byram.

All the contestants were asked a series of questions about Byram, their hobbies and interests, and a role model who has influenced their lives.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges based on communication, poise, and confidence.

Each contestant received a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a gift card. The winners will be invited to attend numerous activities hosted in Byram throughout the year, and Miss Byram will represent the township at the annual New Jersey State Fair Queen Pageant.

The entire Byram Royal Court will be honored at this year’s Byram Fest.