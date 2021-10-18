Meet ‘The Secret Victorian Lady’

Sparta. The Sparta Historical Society program “The Secret Victorian Lady” demystifies the construction of the Victorian fashionable silhouette by revealing the layers of undergarments that make up its construction, and the expected forced shape women were expected to adopt in those times. Professor Lydia Chiappini, historical costumer, will lead the presentation, to be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Sparta Ambulance Building on 14 Sparta Avenue. She uses her own designs that are all period correct and based on extant examples. She’ll explain each layer, down to chemise, corset and pantaloons. Chiappini is a professor of art history at Northampton Community College, a fiber artist and painter with an intense interest in historic costume. Sparta Historical will also have a table of Victorian jewelry on display provided by Joyce Simmons for your viewing pleasure. For more information call 973-726-0883 or email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com.