Meghan McCluskey is the first woman to become a police chief in Sussex County

Hopatcong. Sussex County made history last week with the swearing in of Hopatcong’s new police chief. The Hopatcong Police posted the following message on their Facebook page: “It is a proud time for the Hopatcong Police Department. Chief Meghan McCluskey was sworn in on March 16, 2022. She is not only the first female Chief of Hopatcong Borough but also the first female Chief in Sussex County. Chief McCluskey has been an officer with Hopatcong PD since 2003. She has worked tirelessly throughout the years, earning her way to the top. She is not only a strong, respected leader of this department, but also with every individual she encounters. We, as a department, could not be more proud and inspired by her. Congratulations Chief McCluskey!” She is pictured at her swearing-in in this Hopatcong Police Facebook photo.