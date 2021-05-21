Millions clawed back to improve broadband in Sussex County

According to American Community Survey data spanning 2015 through 2019, there are towns in the Fifth Congressional District where more than 20 to 25 percent of residents lack broadband access.

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) and Governor Phil Murphy led a bipartisan group of state and local leaders in outlining federal dollars being clawed back to New Jersey county, town, and state governments to improve broadband connectivity, especially in rural communities like in Sussex and Warren.

“For the sake of our families, economy, schools, and health care, we must continue fighting for communities across Warren and Sussex counties to help boost their broadband connectivity,” said Gottheimer on May 21 at the Chocolate Goat Gift Shoppe, a small business in Lafayette. “Reliable broadband access has held them back from expanding further.”

He was joined by Chocolate Goat store co-owners Jennifer Koza-Todaro and Stephanie Koza-Austin, Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Steve Oroho (LD 24), Assemblyman Parker Space (LD 24), Sussex County Commissioner Director Dawn Fantasia, Frelinghuysen Mayor Christopher Stracco, Hope Mayor Timothy McDonough, Blairstown Mayor Robert Moorhead, Belvidere Mayor Joseph Kennedy, Hardwick Mayor Kevin Duffy, Sussex Mayor Edward Meyer, and Sussex County Administrator Gregory Poff.

“With partners on both sides of the aisle and at every level of government, I believe we can get this done,” Gottheimer said.

Gottheimer outlined the following resources in the March 2021 Covid-19 relief package:

● County and town: Every county and town government will claw back federal dollars that can be invested in improving broadband connectivity. The Sussex County government is receiving $27.25 million (see sidebar for breakdown by town).

● State: New Jersey will claw back $190 million for broadband and infrastructure projects. Gottheimer has requested that those dollars be used to improve broadband connectivity in Sussex and Warren counties.

● Federal: Two new grant programs are now accepting applications: a $288 million Broadband Infrastructure Deployment Grant through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for communities that lack broadband, and a $3.2 billion investment for a new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program for unemployed or qualifying low-income households.