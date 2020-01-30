x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Misty Meadows

/
Vernon /
30 Jan 2020 | 03:42
    Misty Meadows
    A traditional red barn displays the colors on Route 517 in Vernon on a blue sky afternoon. ( PHOTO: JANET REDYKE)

Vernon. A traditional red barn displays the colors on Route 517 in Vernon on a blue sky afternoon.