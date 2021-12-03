Motorcycle Santa rides again

David Green rode his motorcycle through Byram on Saturday, to the delight of those who caught sight of him. His red suit trimmed in white fur contrasted handsomely with his black-and-chrome bike.

“If one good thing has come from the pandemic, it would be the creation of the Santa Ride,” Green said. “Last year everyone including myself needed a pick me up and what better way than spreading some holiday cheer in a way that I hadn’t seen before. Fast forward to this year, and I wanted to make it bigger and better than last year, but how?”

Early last year, Green was introduced to the Waterloo Neighborhood Pantry, a food pantry right in Byram helping those in need.

“I had no idea it even existed, so it seemed like a perfect match,” he said. “I contacted them to find out what we could do to make a contribution. I use our local parents site on Facebook to announce the ride about six weeks before the ride, and I mentioned that I would be collecting food and goods for the pantry, however there was no obligation. May I say this town is absolutely amazing. We collected so much it took us multiple vehicles to transport it to the pantry.”

Green also gives thanks to his corporate support, Dover Tubular Alloys, which made a very generous contribution to get the effort started.

This year’s ride started before nine in the morning and concluded at the pantry at about six in the evening.

“We covered over 100 miles and saw so many smiling faces, stopping to take pictures and hand out candy canes, which were donated by one of our families,” Green said. “The joy and smiles on the faces of all the children and parents alike kept me warm all day long on a chilly November day. Their reactions and posts back to me have been outstanding and are quite emotional. I have received comments thanking me for doing what we are doing, to my child was so excited and hasn’t stopped talking about it. I have received easily over 200 messages and comments thanking my family and showing appreciation. It is all just fueling me to make next year even bigger and better. It was truly an awesome and emotional day and I am just overjoyed to have been able to bring joy to our community.”