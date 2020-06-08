Mountain Creek Resort Bike Park opens for season

Te New York Metro Area’s Premier Destination for four-season mountain adventure and a convenient drive for all of central and northern New Jersey,

The Mountain Creek Bike Park opened for the season on Friday, June 5, for season pass and triple play cardholders only.

It opened to the general public on June 6. Daily operations are currently planned to begin on Thursday June 18.

To ensure the safety of all guests and employees, new procedures have been put in place for the summer 2020 season. Riders are required to wear masks when not riding on the trails, strict social distancing must be adhered to and the loading of the Cabriolet Gondola will be limited to only one biker or family group per cabin. A complete list of guidelines and precautions that the Mountain Creek Bike Park will be implementing can be found online.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority at Mountain Creek,” said Hugh Reynolds, vice president of marketing & sales, Mountain Creek. “We’re confident that if everyone follows the proposed social distancing practices and adheres to the guidelines we have put into place, we can offer riders a safe and enjoyable experience on our trails this summer.”

All hours of operation are subject to change.