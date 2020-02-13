Mr. Burrell goes to Washington

Vernon. Vernon Township Mayor Howard Burrell, along with other mayors from out New Jersey's Fifth Congressional District recently met with U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer. The mayors received municipal related presentations and information from the General Services Administration, the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Health & Human Services, and the Department of Agriculture - - all aimed at helping to claw back more federal tax dollars to local municipalities to fix local infrastructure, to help law enforcement personnel and first responders, and to help lower resident's taxes. Burrell also visited the White House, the Library of Congress and viewed the original document of the 13th Amendment.