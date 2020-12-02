Nancy Swanson wins Realtor of the Year Award

Nancy Swanson, a nine-year member of the RE/MAX Platinum Group in Sparta, won the Realtor of the Year Award for 2020 from the Sussex County Association of Realtors (SCAR).

“Clients love how professional and helpful her services are, as she tackles problems with a calm, resourceful approach,” said a statement from her employer. “She hasn’t met a real estate problem she couldn’t solve, and this confidence makes her a favorite among clients. Her real estate transactions are never ‘one and done’ — she creates lasting relationships that build up a strong community while welcoming new and seasoned residents to their homes.”

She has an accreditation from the Graduate Realtors Institute and is a Master Certified Negotiation Expert, one of only 25 in New Jersey.

Swanson has served on SCAR’s Professional Standards committee, Nominating Committee, and Executive Hiring Task Force; has served as the education chair and vice president, and currently stands as president-elect. She has dedicated countless hours to the SCAR golf outing.

She is engaged with the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, serving on the Session and Friendship Circle, and helps to keep the community fed through the Manna House in Newton. She enjoys yoga, spending time with her husband, and having a girls’ day out with her two daughters.

