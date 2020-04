On Saturday, April 25, members of Franklin Cub Scout Pack 90 welcomed home veteran Tom Garner after his long battle with COVID-19. They arranged a social distancing parade to celebrate his return from the hospital. His daughter, Erica, left it as a surprise. Cars were decorated, music played, kids yelled, and horns blared to let "Mr. Tom" know how happy his community was to have him home again. (Photos provided)