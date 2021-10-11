New date: Byram candidates forum set for Oct. 18

Meet the Byram Township candidates at a public forum be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at the firehouse, located at 225 Route 206 in the township.

Please note that the tentative date of Oct. 13 announced by Mayor Alex Rubenstein on Facebook has changed.

The forum will feature the candidates for mayor and council, with all candidates agreeing to participate.

The event is being moderated by Toni Zimmer of the League of Women Voters of Sussex Highlands.

Masks and social distancing are recommended. Signs, photography, and recordings will not be permitted.

At this point, the plan is to have an in-person forum with no livestreaming.

Running for a four-year term as Byram mayor are challengers Michael Dennehy (Taxpayer First, Byram Forward) and Daniel Rafferty (Conservative with Experience), and the incumbent, Alexander Rubenstein (Working Together To Benefit Byram).

Running for a four-year term on the Byram council are Gregory Smith II and Harvey S. Roseff (Respect for the Taxpayer). They are competing for one open seat.