New Jersey Covid Vaccine Resources

• The Sussex County Department of Health’s appointment process changed on February 24. You must work, live, or go to school in Sussex County in order to qualify. Visit sussex.nj.us. Click “Get Vaccinated,” and follow the instructions. After confirming you are eligible, you will eventually be directed to a Google form, where you register with your email address. Filling out this form does not guarantee an appointment - it just allows you to be access the scheduling system when appointments become available. When the county gets new appointments, an email will be sent out to everyone who registered, directing them to a link to schedule an appointment. Those who click that link and schedule an appointment fastest will get appointments. Additional emails will be sent as additional appointments become available.

• Seniors who cannot navigate the internet should call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services for assistance: 973-579-0555.

• Check availability at nearby Acmes at: www.bit.ly/acmevax