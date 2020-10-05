Newton’s fall festival set for Sunday

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Fall Festival and Car Show, sponsored by The Town of Newton, on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Spring Street in downtown Newton. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend, rain or shine.

The Festival will showcase many local crafters, artists, and vendors and provide fun fall activities for the whole family including live music by Fillet of Soul, a kiddie hay bale maze, a 1950’s costume contest, and a classic car show featuring automobiles from decades past. Food and drink will be available for carry-out.

State regulations require the event to be slightly different this year, including mandated face masks when social distancing cannot be observed and an occupancy limit of 500 attendees. Guests are requested to enter Spring Street at the Union Place or Moran Street intersections to be counted upon entry and exit.

“The Town of Newton is thrilled to be able to continue its tradition of hosting the Fall Festival this year, even with restrictions in place. We wholeheartedly believe that the people of Sussex County deserve an opportunity to celebrate the season with their neighbors,” said Kimberly Williams, Community Development Director for the Town of Newton.