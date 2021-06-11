No one steps up to fill vacancy on High Point school board

Wantage. The High Point Regional School District Board of Education is still seeking a Wantage Township resident to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of William Kehoe, which was announced in April.

Kehoe resigned from the school board on March 25. His term was due to end on Dec. 31, 2022.

The original deadline was May 11, and candidates were expected to be interviewed at the May 25 meeting. But no applicants have come forward.

The seat must be occupied by a Wantage resident who is at least 18 years old, a registered voter of the district, and a U.S. citizen.

Interested residents should send a resume and letter of intent to Tina M. Palecek, Board Secretary, High Point Regional High School, 299 Pidgeon Hill Road, Sussex, NJ 07461.

The appointee will serve until Dec. 31, 2021.