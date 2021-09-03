Ogdensburg board briefs

The Ogdensburg Borough Council did some housekeeping at their Aug. 23 meeting.

● Temporary hire: The council unanimously approved Thomas S. Dixon as the temporary code enforcement officer/zoning officer along with a temporary application and notarized certification for smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and portable fire extinguishers until Dixon began working later in the week. Councilmen Nelson Alvarez and Anthony Nasisi were absent.

● Recreation fees: Borough Attorney Robert McBriar said Councilman Alfonse DeMeo offered final comments regarding administrative fees for recreation areas and facilities. McBriar will prepare the final fee schedule for the council’s approval.

● New events committee: The council unanimously established a Community and Cultural Events Advisory Committee for Ogdensburg.

● New fire truck: Council president Rachel Slater said the borough’s new fire truck should be ready by Nov. 18, although Ogdensburg will probably not receive it until after that date.

● Water operator: Ogdensburg received one proposal for its advertised Licensed Water Operator position from Rob Lawler of Reliable Restoration Logistics, LLC. McBriar said he will discuss the proposal with the engineer and chief financial officer.

● Pond closes: Councilwoman Brenda Cowdrick announced that Heater’s Pond was officially closed on Aug. 25.

● Soccer field: Mayor George Hutnick said the state suggested Ogdensburg apply for a three-year permit to use the state-owned soccer field. Otherwise the field would be part of a more involved bidding process, he said.

● Want a wooden door? Hutnick said the school is replacing all of its old, wooden doors. Before getting rid of them, the school is offering the doors to the general public as historical artifacts.