Ogdensburg Council continues discussion of backyard chicken ordinance

The Ogdensburg Council on Jan. 11 continued its discussion of a proposed ordinance that would regulate the keeping backyard chickens.

Councilman Michael Nardini asked about increasing the maximum number of chickens allowed above six.

Mayor George Hutnick said that, according to the Land Use Board and sub-committee, which did two months’ worth of research, the numbers are based on demographics and how close the houses are to one other in the borough. He said the board considered the number of chickens, noise, waste, attraction of predatory animals, water run-off, and smell during the heat of summer.

Nardini said fowl are restricted to backyards and must be 75 feet away from occupied, adjacent dwellings.

Council President Rachel Slater and Councilman Anthony Nasisi were absent. The board unanimously tabled the matter until its next meeting.

The council will be taking up budget discussions in the near future.