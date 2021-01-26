x
Ogdensburg Council continues discussion of backyard chicken ordinance

Ogdensburg. The council also discussed Saturday’s bonfire at Heater’s Pond and the planned development of Main Street.

26 Jan 2021 | 01:24
    The Ogdensburg Fire Department will hold its traditional bonfire, with social distancing, at Heater's Pond (pictured) on Saturday, Jan. 30 (File photo by Diane Lowe)
The Ogdensburg Council on Jan. 11 continued its discussion of a proposed ordinance that would regulate the keeping backyard chickens.

Councilman Michael Nardini asked about increasing the maximum number of chickens allowed above six.

Mayor George Hutnick said that, according to the Land Use Board and sub-committee, which did two months’ worth of research, the numbers are based on demographics and how close the houses are to one other in the borough. He said the board considered the number of chickens, noise, waste, attraction of predatory animals, water run-off, and smell during the heat of summer.

Nardini said fowl are restricted to backyards and must be 75 feet away from occupied, adjacent dwellings.

Council President Rachel Slater and Councilman Anthony Nasisi were absent. The board unanimously tabled the matter until its next meeting.

The council will be taking up budget discussions in the near future.

In other business:
Development of Main Street: The council unanimously introduced an ordinance to develop the center of Main Street. A public hearing will be held on Monday, Feb. 8.
Fire marshal: Mayor Hutnick said Kevin Kervatt will continue as Ogdensburg fire marshal until the council finds another person or the certificate expires.
Heater’s Pond bonfire: Hutnick said the fire department will host a bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 30, along with ice skating, a pond safety presentation, refreshments, and music. Social distancing will be observed. “It will be a good day,” he said.
Council member sworn in: Alfonse A. DeMeo was sworn in as a member of the council by the clerk/registrar, Robin Hough.