Ogdensburg’s scarecrows compete

With a year like no other, why not have a scarecrow contest to lighten the mood in the town of Ogdensburg?

Five residents participate in this event sponsored by the Ogdensburg Parent Teachers Organization -- a good turnout considering there were only a few weeks’ worth of preparation and advertising. The themes were: Ghosts in a Graveyard, Gone Fishing, Watering the Flowers, Scary Halloween Scene, and America.

Contest rules were to use a pumpkin for a head, and to be family-friendly and fun. “All of our participants did a wonderful job of incorporating these rules into their scenes,” says the PTO.

The PTO thanks the Ogdensburg Borough Council for their approval to run the event and the Ogdensburg Historical Society for the challenge of judging. They gave special thanks to the Ogdensburg Businesses that displayed the registration forms – Harry’s Convenience Store, Dunkin Donuts, and Fierce Beauty Salon.

Winners received a prize of $75 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. Winners were announced at the annual Ogdensburg Fireman’s Halloween Parade.