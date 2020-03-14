Orange County COVID-19 cases double to six

The number of confirmed COVID-19 virus cases in Orange County has doubled from three to six, officials announced Saturday afternoon.

County Spokesman Justin Rodriguez said in a press release that three more residents tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed infections to six.

In the release, Rodriguez said that federal, state and local health laws prohibit the county from releasing any further details regarding those infected.

“The Orange County Department of Public Health and their epidemiologists continue to work with local hospitals, doctors’ offices, EMS and other medical health care providers to identify and work with those who may have come in direct contact with those individuals and will follow up with them directly to include follow up recommendations as needed,” the release said. “Orange County remains in daily contact with our partner agencies to include; Centers for Disease Control (CDC), New York State Department of Health, State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, local hospitals, doctor offices, as well as other local medical and healthcare providers.”

The announcement comes a day after County Executive Steve Nuehaus called for the closing of all county schools to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Goshen closed its schools until April 14, according to that district.

Neuhaus also ordered several restrictions in other county facilities including suspending visitation at the county jail, reducing the services, and operating hours at the county office building in Goshen.

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman advised residents to use basic, common sense personal hygiene in preventing the spread of the virus, and advised residents that are feeling ill to contact their healthcare providers before going to their offices or other medical facilities so that precautions could be taken ahead of time.

She said all residents should wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoid touching their face, and avoid unnecessary contact with others.