Oroho bill targeting state's shortcomings approved

Bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Steve Oroho that would establish the New Jersey Economic and Fiscal Policy Review Commission was advanced by the Senate and Assembly and now heads to the governor for final approval.

The bill implements a policy proposal contained in the Path to Progress report issued by the New Jersey Economic & Fiscal Policy Workgroup. Oroho served as co-chair of the 25-member workgroup.

“New Jersey faces significant economic challenges,” said Oroho (R-24). “We need to move forward and address fiscal responsibility in this state. This commission can be a real force for good in helping steer us on a path to a more affordable New Jersey – one that invites capital investment fostering job growth and, most importantly, looks to take concrete steps to ease residents’ excessive property tax burden.”

Oroho’s measure would form a 12-member panel within the Legislative Branch of State government, including three members from the Senate, three from the Assembly, and six public members.

The panel will conduct an ongoing review of fiscal issues affecting the State and make continual recommendations to improve or enhance conditions for the benefit of taxpayers, job creators and streamlined government operations.