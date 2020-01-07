Oroho bill to limit police suicides passes committee

State Sen. Steven Oroho’s legislation to help prevent suicides by members of the law enforcement community was approved by the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.

“Our law enforcement officers rush towards danger to protect the public, constantly facing physically and psychologically challenging situations,” said Oroho (R-24). “In return, it’s our duty to protect them when their difficult work takes a toll that may seem unbearable. By empowering our police and corrections officers with resiliency training and the support to handle traumatic situations, we will save the lives of those who are tasked with saving ours.”

More police officers die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to the National Association on Mental Illness.

Since 2016, 37 law enforcement officers in New Jersey have taken their own lives.

Oroho’s bipartisan legislation, S-1730, would establish a training curriculum designed to prevent law enforcement officer suicide. The program would be created by the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, in consultation with the Department of Human Services.

“Just as the public often needs the help of the police, our brave police officers need our help, too,” added Oroho. “Putting a greater emphasis on the emotional and mental health of our valued law enforcement community is an important step to ensure we are there for our police and corrections officers when they need it most.”