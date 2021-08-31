Outdoor classroom gets a makeover, thanks to Eagle Scout project

Newton. Joshua Langley of Sandyston Township recently completed his Eagle Scout Project at Kittatinny Regional High School, where he and more than 20 volunteers renovated the outdoor classroom to include 20 new benches and a platform for an instructor. Joshua is a member of Hampton Boy Scout Troop 96. He presented Dr. Craig Hutcheson, the high school superintendent, with a plaque dedicating the renovated classroom to the school’s staff and students. Pictured are the finished classroom and Joshua presenting the plaque to Dr. Hutcheson. (Photo provided)