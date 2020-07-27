Outdoor seating area is ready for senior visitors

Vernon. The outdoor seating area at the Vernon Senior Center is complete and ready for visitors. Grab & Go lunches have also begun. Even though the senior center remains closed, seniors can enjoy lunch and socialize at a safe distance with their friends. All safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and New Jersey Department of Health apply. To join the senior center for lunch during your visit, call 973-764-5454 the day before by 9:30 a.m. to make your reservation. The monthly menu is available on either the Vernon Senior Center Facebook page or at vernontwp.com. There is a $2 suggested donation, with no-contact pickup and payment; exact change is required. Outside seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. Visitors will be responsible for social distancing, and must wear masks when not in their seats.