Owen John Newson, challenger for Stanhope council

I love Stanhope, it has been a great place to raise a family, but I want it to be even better. If elected, I will do my best to make that happen.

I am a 30-year resident of Stanhope and a New Jersey native, born in Bloomfield. I am married to mywife, Gloria and proud father of two grown children, Tempe and Ryan.

I am a graduate of New York University with a B.A. in history and an M.A. in United States history. I am a retired high school social studies teacher of the Newark Public Schools. Currently, I serve on the Stanhope Environmental Commission as secretary and former chair.

I am a member of the Musconetcong Foundrymen Historical Society and an Elder and Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Stanhope. I work part-time at Waterloo Village as a window restoration specialist and Historic Educator. I enjoy woodworking, gardening, reading, sports and playing with my dog, Coach.

1. Revitalizing the Main Street commercial district and mobilizing community volunteers: This will be addressed by creating a nature park at Furnace Pond and creating an “Adopt a Spot” program.

2. Local history and tourism: The park, already planned and proposed by the Stanhope Environmental Commission, would include the scenic Musconetcong River, elements of the historic Morris Canal, and a mill on the National Historic Register. While it should be a priority for mayor and council, it has floundered for many years through inaction. The park, adjacent to Main Street, will bring together nature and people from throughout the region — people and nature together (the Sussex County motto) — and bring new revenue to a growing service economy on Main Street. The park will be a major reason why you live in Stanhope and why you visit Stanhope.

3. Beautification: The “Adopt a Spot” program will mobilize volunteers to maintain and beautify borough property in our parks and neighborhoods. It will ease the burden of an already overworked Department of Public Works, support business, raise property values, and bring a real sense of community ownership.